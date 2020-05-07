Sandy Spring Bank Has $442,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.11 and its 200 day moving average is $346.29.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

