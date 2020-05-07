Sandy Spring Bank Has $468,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $52.11 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.