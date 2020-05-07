Sandy Spring Bank Has $543,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

