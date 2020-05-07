Sandy Spring Bank Has $769,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,387,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,029,000 after buying an additional 741,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,490,000 after buying an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,606,000 after buying an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,519,000 after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.