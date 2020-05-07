Sandy Spring Bank Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

