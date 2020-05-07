Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

