Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.