Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 2,837 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after buying an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

