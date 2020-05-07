Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 9,431 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1,047.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.