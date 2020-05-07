Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

