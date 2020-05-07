Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.97 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.