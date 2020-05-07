Sandy Spring Bank Sells 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $193.03 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

