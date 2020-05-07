Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

