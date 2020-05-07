Sandy Spring Bank Sells 38,463 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,463 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 331.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.