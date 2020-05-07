Sandy Spring Bank Sells 927 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.27.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

