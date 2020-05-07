Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

