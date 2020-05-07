Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €22.03 ($25.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,254 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.43 and a 200 day moving average of €24.20. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

