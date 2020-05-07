Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $32.17 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

