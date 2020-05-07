Savant Capital LLC Buys 557 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after buying an additional 4,480,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.