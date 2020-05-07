Savant Capital LLC Has $273,000 Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 61.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,611,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in BP by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

