SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $286.95. 15,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,215. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $199.22 and a 52-week high of $317.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

