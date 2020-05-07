SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.53.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $288.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 223.53 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

