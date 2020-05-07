Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) price target by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.54 ($8.77).

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.88 ($8.00). 1,465,718 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.26. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

