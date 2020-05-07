Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,797,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,331,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,381,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,077,000 after acquiring an additional 482,527 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 175.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 56,051 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

