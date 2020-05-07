Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 2,106 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FFIV opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day moving average is $130.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

