Scotiabank Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$34.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.11. Capital Power has a one year low of C$20.23 and a one year high of C$38.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9137211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.