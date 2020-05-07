Scotiabank Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$56.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.56.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.49 and a 52 week high of C$60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory sold 154,672 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.84, for a total value of C$8,946,073.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 897,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,897,777.92. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total transaction of C$4,985,952.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,642.08. In the last three months, insiders purchased 342 shares of company stock valued at $16,989.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

