Scotiabank Trims Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price to C$56.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$56.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$47.43 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.40 and a 52 week high of C$61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

