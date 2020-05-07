Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS.

NYSE:SMG traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,106. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

