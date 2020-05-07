Seamus Cornelius Buys 44,603 Shares of Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) Stock

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) insider Seamus Cornelius purchased 44,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,503.11 ($11,704.33).

Seamus Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Seamus Cornelius purchased 62,960 shares of Danakali stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,698.32 ($25,317.96).

Shares of ASX:DNK traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.38 ($0.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.54. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. Danakali Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.29 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of A$0.81 ($0.57).

About Danakali

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

