Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 26,867 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 26,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $4,377,708.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,117.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

