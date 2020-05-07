Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Marc E. Lippman Sells 1,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $152,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $168.10. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

