Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 1.25% of Semtech worth $30,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 9.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Semtech from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,340.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $792,129. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

