ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 16,982 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $552,739.32.

On Monday, February 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76.

ServiceNow stock opened at $365.39 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $379.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 30,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

