Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

RNP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 22,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,811. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

