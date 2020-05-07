Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 63,893 Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.73% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth $57,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 3,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,933. Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

