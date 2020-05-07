Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 68,625 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 4,895.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 193,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Shares of PHT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 2,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

