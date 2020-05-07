Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 1,293,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 180,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,927 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,290. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

