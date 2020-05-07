Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $326,000 Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

NYSE CAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

