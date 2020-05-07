Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $483,000 Position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 169.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

In other RIVERNORTH DO/COM news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 6,000 shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OPP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 13,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,814. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

