Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTY. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.30.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

