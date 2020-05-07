Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETY. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

ETY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. 49,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

