Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 202,788 Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,788 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,587. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

