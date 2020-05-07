Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 8,510 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 633,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 384,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. 14,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,641. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

