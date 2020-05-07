Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 8,983 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $152,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,380. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.