Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDD. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,106. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

