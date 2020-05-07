Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 43,088 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

