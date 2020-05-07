Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 65.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,226 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.