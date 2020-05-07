Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

