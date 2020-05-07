Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $736.58. 2,715,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.12. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.65 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 1 year low of $242.23 and a 1 year high of $739.24.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.61.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

